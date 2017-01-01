REGAIN YOUR CONFIDENCE FOR $24.99
MEN’SSWEAT PROOF
SHIRTS
ORIGINAL FIT - COTTON - $24.99
Crewneck / V-Neck / Deep V-Neck
SLIM FIT - RAYON FROM BAMBOO - $29.99
Crewneck / V-Neck
100% premium combed cotton.* Fits and feels like a traditional undershirt.
*Fits close to the skin for a streamlined look and feel.
Nothing shatters your confidence more than those pesky sweat stains for everyone to see. But you don't have to throw out expensive dress shirts and live with the effects of embarrassing armpit sweating.
We developed a patented sweat proof technology called Hydro-Shield — integrated in the underarms of our premium undershirts. The barrier completely absorbs sweat so it never reaches your outer layer. More than 200,000 satisfied customers worldwide have stopped embarrassing sweat marks with Thompson Tee — and you can, too.
If you don't love it — just send it back within 30 days for a full refund. We guarantee you'll never find an easier, more effective solution to underarm sweat marks and stains.
Use the coupon code DIGG25 to get 25% off your Thompson Tee, and stop sweat stains for good!
Use the coupon code DIGG25 to get 25% off your Thompson Tee, and stop sweat stains for good!
as seen in:
The Thompson Tee combines the best features of an undershirt with our proprietery underarm sweat proof technology to provide guaranteed sweat protection!
Guaranteed protection against sweat marks and yellow stains
Patented Sweat Proof Technology completely shields the appearance of underarm sweat
100% RISK FREE for 30 days
Machine washable and dryable
Made in the USA
It's got like layered tech or something. I don't understand the technology behind it. All I know is that I've tried it for about a week and it rocks so hard!
We gladly accept returns or exchanges on all opened or used Thompson Tee shirts up to 30 days from purchase date so feel free to wear it, wash it and try it.
ORIGINAL FIT - COTTON - $24.99
Crewneck / V-Neck / Deep V-Neck
SLIM FIT - RAYON FROM BAMBOO - $29.99
Crewneck / V-Neck